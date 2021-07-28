The Zamfara state House of Assembly has assured journalists in the state of its continued support and corporation in the discharge of their constitutional roles.

The speaker of the House Nasiru Mua’zu Magarya described media practitioners as formidable tool for reaching out to the grassroot and also remind them of the need to adhere strictly to the ethics of the profession.

Speaker Mu’azu Magarya stated this when he played host to the leadership of the Correspondent Chapel, Nigerian Union of Journalists Zamfara state Chapter

He said the media have a greater role to play in educating and sensitizing the general public on the programes and polilicies of government and the need to embrace one another to leave in peace irrespective of any differences

Mu’azu Magarya adds that the legislative arm of Government is committed to working closely with the media to deliver good governance and positive legislation

He further congratulates the newly elected officials to be fair and just in their stewardship and also to carry every member of the chapel along as leadership comes with alot of responsibilities

” As eyes and ears of the society, the media have a greater role to play in informing the generality of the people of the happenings within their domain”

” We as legislators will redouble our efforts and work closely with the people to be able to deliver on our mandate positively” He said

” I congratulate correspondent Chapel executives for emerging victorious at the just concluded chapel election, I advice you all to use your vast experience and report stories as it is, especially regarding the affairs of the assembly and state in general most especially as we are working tirelessly to end the over a decade banditry we inherited ” Magarya added

The Zamfara number three citizen said though the job of information dissemination is a haculian task, he expresses optimism that the present leadership of the Correspondents chapel is up to the task .

” I considered encouraging and worthy of recommendation the media coverage of the House activities ranging from plenary sessions, oversight and committee meetings by members of your chapel, I urge you to maintain the tempo and do more” the speaker added.

He said his doors are always open to all journalists hence the need to cross-check facts and balance stories before going to press

Earlier In his address, the chairman of the charpel comrade Sani Haruna Dutsinma applauded the maturity of the speaker Nasiru Magarya in handling the affairs of the state Assembly and his passion of relating with journalists in the state .

Comrade Dutsinma adds that journalists in Zamfara are always proud of the quality of leadership stlye exibited by speaker and his outspokeness despite being the most youngest speaker in the country.

” Zamfara state House of Assembly happens to be the first organization we visited since assumption into office about a week ago and that is not far from the fact that the speaker is one person who has a high regard, love and passion for the journalists. Dutsinma said

Comrade Sani Haruna further said with speaker Magarya at the helm of affairs, the relationship between the media and lawmakers in Zamfara will continue to grow from strength to strength.

The correspondent Chapel officials were elected last week after the expiration of the three year term of the last administration led my Comrade Salisu Maradun

Those present at the courtesy call includes the Deputy Speaker, Zamfara State House of Assembly Musa Bawa Yankuzo, House leader Faruk Musa Dosara and Yusuf Muhammad Anka among others.