The Zamfara State House of Assembly has described as unfortunate and callous the kidnap of the father, step mother and six other family members of the speaker of the Zamfara state Assembly, Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya.

They were abducted Wednesday evening when gunmen numbering over hundred attacked the palace of the village head of Magarya in Zurmi local government area

Mu’azu Abubakar father of the speaker is the village Head of the community

A statement signed by the Spokesperson of the Zamfara state House of Assembly Mustapha Kaura said the Bandits invaded the chiefs palace Wednesday evening.

He added that the bandits stormed the community between five and six o’clock in the evening.

“The ugly incident happened around five to six o’clock Wednesdays evening, the locals noticed the terrorist numbering a hundred carrying sophisticated firearms and surrounded the Palace of the District Head firing sporadically on the air”

” They later gained access into the Palace and whisked the traditional ruler away along side his wife and six others that are with him in the Palace”

Mustapha Kaura said no live was lost in the incident, but the entire House was damaged in the course of gaining entrance into the Palace

The locals were highly terrified by the incident that forced them to flee for safety which also pave way for the terrorists to have a field day.

This is the third time in the three months bandits are attacking the area unleashing mayhem on the locals, killing innocent citizens, burning foodstuffs and carted away unspecified number of cattle.