The leader of Zambia’s biggest opposition party, Hakainde Hichilema, has alleged that the Zambian government is plotting to kill him.

Mr Hichilema is facing accusations of using his position as a consultant during the country’s privatisation of state-owned entities to enrich himself.

The accusations were spear headed by the country’s former Finance Minister, Edith Nawakwi, who is now the leader of another opposition party.

Hakainde Hichilema denied any wrongdoing although the privatisation of the entities happened in the 90s, the government has said it is “disturbed” by the accusations.

Information Minister and Government spokesperson Dora Siliya said the government was studying the accusations “and is following closely the reaction by the citizens who are the true owners of the property in question.”

In 2017, Mr Hichilema was imprisoned after he was charged with treason alongside five others for allegedly blocking a presidential motorcade in western Zambia.

The charges were however dropped and he was released in a deal that was negotiated by the Commonwealth.