Zambia has begun building on a power transmission line that will connect Tanzania and the eastern African power pool.

During the project’s launch, Minister of Energy Makozo Chikote stated that the 292-million-dollar project will allow Zambia to tap into Tanzania’s available electricity while also significantly addressing Zambia’s energy concerns.

The launch of the Zambia-Tanzania Power Interconnector Project has been hailed as a transformative initiative to enhance national energy security, promote regional electricity trade, and support Zambia’s economic development.

Situmbeko Musokotwane, minister of finance and national planning, said the project is not just about infrastructure but ensuring reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy.

He said the project will position Zambia as a major energy hub in the southern African region and help unlock the country’s economic potential through increased trade and investment.

The world country manager for Zambia, Achim Fock said the launch of the project is a milestone for both Zambia and the region.

He said, “The project reflects the shared commitment to sustainable development through regional integration, adding that reliable power is fundamental to poverty reduction, economic inclusion, and growth.

“The project involves the construction of a 330-kV transmission line stretching about 600 km from Kabwe town in central Zambia to the Tanzanian border.”