Zainab Aliyu, a Nigerian lady who was wrongly jailed in Saudi Arabia for carrying drugs she had no knowledge of, and rescued with the intervention of ⁦President Muhammadu Buhari, has completed her mandatory national youth service.

Zainab had shortly after she was released and returned to Nigeria, told TVC News in an exclusive interview that she Almighty God and the Nigerian government for securing her release.

Zainab Aliyu was arrested and jailed in Saudi Arabia over possession of drugs.

She was set free after an outcry by Nigerians and intervention by the Nigerian government, saying the act was perpetrated by drug cartels at Nigerian airport.