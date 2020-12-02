Minister of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Faruq led a delegation from the Federal Government to condole the Borno State Government and it’s people over the killing of 67 Rice farmers in Zabarmari.

She said the president is saddened by the attack and has directed them to deliver relief supports from the Federal Government to families of the victims and other affected persons.

The relief materials are 24 truck load of rice, maize, beans and condiments.

Advertisement

The state Government appreciated the gesture but asked the federal government to do more.