Global Peace and Life Rescue Initiative (GOPRI) in partnership with Operation Safe Haven has organized a one-day summit for youth leaders and social media influencers in Plateau state.

The summit which held under the theme ” Harnessing social media potentials for building lasting peace” at Valada Hotel Conference Hall in Jos was targeted at youths in Plateau and Kaduna State.

In his opening remarks, Executive Director of the Global Peace and Life Rescue Initiative (GOPRI), Ambassador Melvin Ejeh said peace remains the most fertile ground on which any meaningful development can

grow.

“The task of ensuring sustainable peace in our communities rests on every one”, he stated.

Ambassador Ejeh noted that the initiative is a collaborative effort between the military as a state actor and GOPRI as a non-state actor towards the restoration and sustenance of peace in Plateau and southern

Kaduna.

Advertisement

Commander of the Special Task Force, Maj. General Chukwuemeka Okonkwo said the summit is coming at a time there is the need to build on the success of security agencies.

While acknowledging the role of youth leaders and social media influencers in ensuring peace, he advocated for a balanced and unbiased reportage of events as this would make it easier for security agencies to carry out their responsibilities efficiently.

“It is essential that we are guided in the way we use social media, particularly as regards security issues. We have to guard against misinformation and incitement of the public.

Other highlights of the event include presentation of award to the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong as Captain of peace, justice and good governance and the STF Commander, Maj. General Chukwuemeka Okonkwo as Icon of Peace and Human rights.