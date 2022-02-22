Breaking News

Youths threaten to sue female Engineer if she fails to join 2023 presidential race

A group of youths under the aegis of Ondo State Youth for Good Governance have vowed to drag a renowned engineer, Dr. Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo to court if she fails to join the 2023 Presidential race.

Rising from its meeting in Akure, the Ondo state, the group said the Arigidi-Akoko born philanthropist has what it takes to transform Nigeria.

The youths said Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo would be charged to court if she refuses to contest for the presidential election in 2023.

They pointed out that Nigeria needs a woman with wealth of experience in the business world and humanitarian gesture to change the face of politics in Nigeria

According to a statement issued at the end of the meeting and signed by Organizing Secretary of the group, Abiloro Feranmi and Publicity Secretary, Alade Sunday Olumide, Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo will serve Nigeria better if given chance to serve Nigeria.

