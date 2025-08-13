Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, has pledged stronger collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to curb the alarming rate of road accidents claiming young lives across the country. Olawande made the commitment while receiving the FRSC Corps Marshal, Mr. Shehu Mohammed, ...

Olawande made the commitment while receiving the FRSC Corps Marshal, Mr. Shehu Mohammed, and other top management officials in his office.

He emphasized the need for joint campaigns and targeted programmes to promote safer driving habits among youths, noting that reckless driving continues to cause needless fatalities.

While commending FRSC officials for their efforts, the Minister urged Nigerian youths to always exercise caution on the roads.

“To address this challenge and reduce youth fatalities, we have agreed to work together in designing impactful campaigns and initiatives that will tackle the menace head-on,” he stated.

According to statistics presented by the FRSC delegation, 70% of the 1.9 million road accident deaths recorded involved young people.