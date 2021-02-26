Youth have foiled an attempt to arrest Chief Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway by a joint team of policemen and the Department of State Services and the Army.

Igboho, who is seen topless in the video of the attempted arrest with his men and sopme Youth dared the security operatives to “do their worst” before they drove off.

According to a statement signed by a former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, Igboho was on his way to meet with 93-year-old Afenifere Chieftain, Ayo Adebanjo, when the incident occurred.

The statement read in part, “I just spoke to my brother Sunday Igboho. He told me there was a violent attempt to arrest him this afternoon by a joint team of soldiers, DSS operatives and policemen numbering about 40 on the Ibadan/Lagos Expressway whilst he was on his way to see Baba Ayo Adebanjo in Lagos.

Youth foil attempt to arrest Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho by a joint team of security operatives comprising the DSS, Army and the Police on the Lagos/Ibadan expressway @seyiamakinde @raufolaniyan @oyostategovt @PoliceNG @MBuhari pic.twitter.com/Ybn6POP7db Advertisement — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) February 26, 2021

“I condemn this attempt to ambush and abduct him. It is not only reckless but also very dangerous. If the security agencies want to see him all they need to do is to invite him to their office. I am not aware of any crime that he has committed and I urge restraint on all sides.

“Let me also send a warning to the Federal Government that Sunday Igboho is a hero to millions of Yoruba and either killing him or detaining him unlawfully would be the biggest mistake they could make. Building bridges, dialogue and the pursuit of peace is better than intimidation, threats, violence and war. A word is enough for the wise.”