Justice Obiora Egwuatu has told the Department of State Security Service that when a court of competent jurisdiction gives an order such orders are meant to be obeyed.

This formed part of his submission while addressing the failure of the DSS to produce 12 aides of Sunday Igboho arrest on 2nd July 2021 in Oyo state before the court.

On 23rd July ruling on an exparte motion Justice Egwuatu had ordered the DSS to produce the 12 aides in court and also show cause on why the court should not admit them to bail conditionally or unconditionally.

At the resumed sitting Counsel to the DSS told the court that the enrolled order of the court was received, but the circumstances of the case needs to be made known to the court, to that effect a 16 paragraph affidavits was filed on 27th July.

He says some the names contained in the order of court are not in the custody of the DSS and only 3 persons whose names are on the list are with them.

Presiding Judge, Justice Obiora Egwuatu held that the order of the court was for the DSS to produce the applicants in court, that order should be obeyed first, before telling the court the circumstances of their arrest.

Justice Obiora reemphasized his order directing the respondent produce the applicants in court on 2nd August.

He also ordered the DSS to grant the applicants access to their counsel.