You are a leader without bitterness, Makinde lauds Tinubu

Oyo state governor Seyi Makinde has described an All Progressives Congress presential candidate Bola Tinubu as a political leader who stands for politics without bitterness.

The Governor made this known when the APC Chieftain paid him a condolence visit on the deaths of the Olubadan, Soun of Ogbomoso and former governor Alao Akala.

He said the political leader did not consider his political difference, he still took it as a point of duty to pay him a condolence visit.

In his remark, Asiwaju condoled with the governor, describing the time as a trying moment for him.

He said the deceased political leader and the traditional rulers have contributed immensely to the peace and development that radiate through out the state.

According to him, Akala has governed this state before. We are in an historic environment that has contributed so much to our democracy throughout Africa.

According to him, Akala has governed this state before. We are in an historic environment that has contributed so much to our democracy throughout Africa.