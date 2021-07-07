Hundreds of Yoruba Nation protesters have stormed the palace of the Olubadan of Ibadan to protest the release of their detained members by the Department of State Security, DSS.

The protesters came in their numbers with banners and placards of various inscriptions and chanting solidarity songs.

They demanded that the Yoruba Nation agitator Sunday Igboho be allowed to live freely without being hunted by the Federal Government.

The agitators are on their way to the State’s Secretariat as at the time of filing this report.