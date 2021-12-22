YAF praises security agencies, Royal father’s, int’l community for ensuring peace in Nigeria

A coalition under the Yoruba Appraisal Forum (YAF) has urged Nigerian youths to embrace peace and eschew acts that can lead to the disintegration of Nigeria,especially as the 2023 general elections approaches.

The forum also appealed to the youths to avoid breaching the existing peace or aiding groups and individuals acting under the guise of agitating for secession to destabilise the country.

The Forum, while congratulating Nigerians on this year’s Christmas and New Year celebrations, commended all citizens for standing firm and resolute on peaceful co-existence inspite of the security challenges confronting the country.

They praised the nation’s security agencies, the service chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police, the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), traditional rulers throughout Yorubaland and Leaders of Thought in Nigeria as well as the International Community, for ensuring peace reigned supreme at all times in the South-West geo-political zone and the entire country.

At a press conference in Lagos,addressed by it’s National Coordinator, Adesina Animashaun, stated that Nigerian youths should, avoid partaking in any unpatriotic activity that could threaten the peace of the country and contribute to truncating the 2023 polls, stressing that this would have serious consequences for them as individuals and Nigeria as a country.

The Forum rather enjoined the youths to join hands with the authorities and cooperate in ensuring that elections hold and they are able to register and vote for their preferred candidates at the polls without violence or killing of anyone.

They call on international community and other major stakeholders in the country to rise to the challenge and ensure no individual or group violates the peace or instigate violence in any part of the country, especially ahead of the 2023 polls.