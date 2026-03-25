Elon Musk’s X has announced plans to update its revenue-sharing incentives, prioritising content that targets local audiences in its new reward system. This was announced in a Wednesday statement by Nikita Bier, the company’s head of product. According to Bier, the revenue sharing will focus more on content that generates…...

Elon Musk’s X has announced plans to update its revenue-sharing incentives, prioritising content that targets local audiences in its new reward system.

This was announced in a Wednesday statement by Nikita Bier, the company’s head of product.

According to Bier, the revenue sharing will focus more on content that generates impressions from home regions with the aim of driving diverse conversations on the platform.

Bier wrote, “Starting Thursday, we’ll be updating our revenue-sharing incentives to better reward the content we want on X:

“We will be giving more weight to impressions from your home region—to encourage content that resonates with people in your country, in neighbouring countries and people who speak your language.”

He added, “While we appreciate everyone’s opinion on American politics, we hope this will disincentivise gaming the attention of US or Japanese accounts and instead, drive diverse conversations on the platform.

“We invite creators to start building an audience locally. X will be a much richer community when there are relevant posts for people in all parts of the world.”

Bier further disclosed that the new policy shifts media focus from the United States of America politics and encourages local content across countries and regions.

He said, “We’d love to hear your thoughts about living in Portugal. I’m sure you have plenty of great stories about your day-to-day experience there.

“Of course, you’re welcome to continue chiming in on American politics. We just won’t send money overseas for that content.”

When questioned for an explanation, Grok, an inbuilt artificial intelligence on X, said that the policy is aimed at making content “less one-country focused.”

Grok said, “This stops outsiders from only yelling about US politics to chase big crowds. Instead, it grows fun local chats everywhere—in your language, about your stuff.

“Good thing overall. Makes X richer and less one-country focused.”

Grok further explained that for creators in smaller countries like Belgium, the strategy will boost stronger revenue for content from local or nearby impressions from audience speaking other languages like Flemish, Dutch, French, or Benelux instead of distant global ones.

Grok said, “It encourages building relevant content for your region/language first.”

“You can still post about anything worldwide and reach anyone—no bans, blocks, or penalties. The only shift is monetisation incentives favouring local resonance to balance the platform beyond US-heavy gaming. Global chats stay fully open; this just diversifies rewards,” Grok explained.