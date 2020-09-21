Chinese Super League side Wuhan Zall FC have announced the signing of former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins until the end of the term.

Obafemi Martins is one of Nigeria’s most nomadic players having played in Italy, Russia, Germany, Spain, USA and England.

After featuring for Reggiana and Inter Milan in Italy, the former Super Eagles Striker joined Newcastle United in 2006 and helped them win the Intertoto Cup in the same season.

Obafemi Martins also represented Wolfsburg, Rubin Kazan, Birmingham City and Levante before moving to Seattle Sounders in 2016.

In international football, Martins scored on his Nigeria debut in May 2004, against the Republic of Ireland, and ended his Super Eagles career with 18 goals from 42 appearances.