President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed the decision of the new U.S administration to remove the last obstacle in the path of Okonjo Iweala to becoming the first female and the first person of African descent to lead the World Trade Organisation.

He said: “Today, we see that the United States stands with Nigeria and Africa with the acceptance of our widely respected citizen, Okonjo-Iweala, to lead the WTO.

“We look forward to working very closely with the new U.S administration on this and all issues of common interests, especially in such areas as accelerated economic growth, fight against terrorism and deepening progress on development issues.”