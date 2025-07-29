The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) has issued an alert saying "the worst-case scenario of famine is currently playing out in the Gaza Strip"....

The alert from the UN-backed review says: “Mounting evidence shows that widespread starvation, malnutrition, and disease are driving a rise in hunger-related deaths”.

“Latest data indicates that famine thresholds have been reached for food consumption in most of the Gaza Strip and for acute malnutrition in Gaza City,” it says.

The IPC – a global initiative by UN agencies, aid groups and governments to identify famine conditions – said in May that Gaza’s population of around 2.1 million Palestinians was at “critical risk” of famine and faced “extreme levels of food insecurity”.

The alert is not a formal designation of famine in Gaza and the IPC says it will carry out further analysis “without delay”.