Director General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has arrived Nigeria on a one week visit.

She arrived the country at about twelve pm via Ethiopian airways.

The Director General was received on arrival by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Trade and Investment, Nasir Sani-Gwarzo.

She is to meet with the President, his Chief of staff as well as the Foreign affairs and finance ministers on Monday.

Dr Okonjo-Iweala will also hold talks with the presidential Task force on Covid19, the Central Bank Governor and captains of industry, during her stay.