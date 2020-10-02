World leaders are starting to react this morning to the news that US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for Covid-19.

Speaking in a conference call with journalists on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia wishes President Donald Trump a speedy recovery.

Boris Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson through a tweet, sent his “best wishes” to Donald and Melania Trump.

Boris Johnson had in April, tested positive for covid-19 and spent several days in an intensive care unit before recovery.

Pakistan PM

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan also wished the Trumps a “speedy recovery” via his twitter handle.

On behalf the people of Taiwan, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent “best wishes” to the Trump’s.

Iran

The President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, President of the European Council Charles Michel and Afghanistan’s Abdullah Abdullah- Chairman of the country’s High Council for National Reconciliation, all wished the couple a “speedy recovery.”