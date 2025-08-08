World leaders have condemned Israel’s plan to assume control of Gaza City, saying that it risks escalating the already dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. The United Kingdom and Finland, among others, have urged for a truce and the release of hostages. The controversial plan was aut...

World leaders have condemned Israel’s plan to assume control of Gaza City, saying that it risks escalating the already dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. The United Kingdom and Finland, among others, have urged for a truce and the release of hostages.

The controversial plan was authorised by Israel’s security cabinet early Friday, signaling a fresh escalation in the country’s almost two-year battle with Hamas.

The announcement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office came after hours of debate among senior security officials.

The decision to go into Gaza City was decided in light of Netanyahu’s previous statements that the military would “take control of all Gaza,” as well as his assertion that Israel had no intention of permanently occupying the Strip.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer strongly opposed the move, saying: “Israel’s decision to escalate its offensive in Gaza is wrong, and we urge it to reconsider immediately.”

“This action will do nothing to bring an end to this conflict or to help secure the release of the hostages. It will only bring more bloodshed,” Starmer said in a statement.

“What we need is a ceasefire, a surge in humanitarian aid, the release of all hostages by Hamas and a negotiated solution.”

Starmer added that Hamas “can play no part in the future of Gaza and must leave as well as disarm.”

The UK, he said, is working with allies on a long-term strategy to establish peace in the region “as part of a two-state solution.”

Finland’s Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen echoed those concerns, stating she was “extremely worried” about the worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

In Australia, Foreign Minister Penny Wong called on Israel to back down, warning that “permanent forced displacement is a violation of international law.”

US President Donald Trump commented earlier this week that the decision was “really up to Israel” and blamed Hamas for stalling negotiations.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk slammed the move, saying: “The Israeli government’s plan for a complete military takeover of the occupied Gaza Strip must be immediately halted.”

“It runs contrary to the ruling of the International Court of Justice that Israel must bring its occupation to an end as soon as possible, to the realisation of the agreed two-state solution and to the right of Palestinians to self-determination,” he added.

Reactions within Israel were divided. Opposition leader Yair Lapid denounced the government’s plan, saying it went against the advice of military leadership.

Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir warned earlier on Thursday that the plan would endanger the lives of the hostages and further stretch the military.

Zamir has repeatedly clashed with the security cabinet in recent days, notably over the Gaza proposal.

Prior to the security cabinet session on Thursday, Netanyahu denied Israel had any intentions of permanently controlling Gaza in its entirety.

He said that Israel intends to hand over the Strip to a coalition of Arab forces that would govern it.

The announcement comes as humanitarian organisations continue to warn of severe conditions in Gaza, where widespread hunger and displacement are mounting daily.

The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza has displaced virtually the entire population, destroyed over 60% of the enclave’s structures and infrastructure, and pushed the majority of its 2 million citizens to the verge of starvation.

The battle began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas-led militants stormed southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and kidnapping 251.

Fifty hostages are still being held, with fewer than half believed to be alive.

Israel’s ensuing offensive killed nearly 60,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between fighters and civilians.

The Israeli military says roughly 900 of its soldiers have perished since the beginning of the war.