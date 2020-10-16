Today is World Food Day and the call for bolder action to make healthy and sustainable diets for all is getting louder.

The 2020 world food day comes amid the covid-19 pandemic which has put a lot of strain on fragile food chains and threatening to push millions across the world into hunger.

“Grow, nourish, sustain. Together. Our actions, our future”

That’s the theme for this year’s commemoration of world food day aimed at calling for stronger agri-food systems and for global solidarity.