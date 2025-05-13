The World Bank has called on the Federal Government to adopt more practical and growth-driven policies for economic development.

The Acting Country Director of the World Bank in Nigeria, Taimur Samad made this call during the official launch of the 2025 Nigeria Development Update (NDU) in Abuja.

Despite persistent economic challenges, the Federal Government has continued to roll out policies aimed at strengthening the economy.

To this end, The World Bank’s Acting Country Director in Nigeria says, Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 4.6% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2024 the fastest pace in ten years.

At the launch, ministers in Nigeria, Finance and Communications were quick to reiterate the call for increased local and foreign investments to drive job creation and foster a more inclusive economy.

Also, the head of the Apex bank encouraged Nigerians including policymakers to engage with the NDU and make informed decisions that will positively impact the economy.

With the release of the 2025 Nigeria Development Update, the World Bank hopes to promote transparency, guide sound fiscal management, and support inclusive, broad-based growth in Nigeria’s economy.