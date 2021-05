Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat and members of the State Exco joined representatives of various workers’ unions to commemorate the 2021 Workers’ Day celebration.

The workers’ representatives thanked the Governor for making Lagos a worker-friendly State.

Every May 1st is celebrated as Workers’ day globally to appreciate the contribution of the workforce to the economic development of their respective countries.