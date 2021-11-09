Woman killed 3 years after daughter’s gruesome murder in Ondo

A woman identified as Yemi Ajayi has been stabbed to death by unknown persons in Ondo State.

Her killing is coming three years after her daughter, Seun Ajila was also killed gruesomely.

Up till now, security agencies have not been able to fish out her killers

Mrs. Ajayi, it was learnt was killed in the wee hours of Tuesday at her residence residence of the deceased at Abusoro area of Akure, Ondo State capital.

Multiple sources disclosed that the woman was stabbed five times on her stomach.

A source who preferred not to be mentioned, said the woman’s daughter alerted neighbours when saw her mother in the pool of blood.

At the scene The source said, “the young girl narrated to people that when she woke up, she was looking for her mother so that they can pray together, unfortunately she didn’t see her”

“She went on searching not until she found her mother lying lifeless, as the assailants packed some cloths in the wardrobe and used it to cover her body”

“When I got there today, I started crying, then I called some of our colleagues”

.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami, said “details of the incident is stiill sketchy”