Woman arraigned for brutalizing 12-year-old house help with razorblade

A 36-year-old mother of four, Mrs Opeyemi Omoyemi, has been arraigned for inflicting heavy body injuries on his 12-year-old house help identified as Joel Sunday.

Omoyemi, a widow, was arraigned before a Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital on five-count charge of attempted murder, child abuse, violence against persons prohibition among others.

The defendant was said to have used stick and razorblade to inflict multiple injuries on the body of the house help who she accused of stealing pieces of meat from the pot.

The Prosecutor, Emmanuel Tanimowo, said the defendant committed the offence on February 6, 2022 at her resident located at Idimango Adewale axis of Ondo road, Akure, the state capital

He informed the court that, the crime was reported to the police by one Mrs Alice Ayedun, a community health officer after she saw the boy writhing in pains with blood flowing from various parts of his body.

The defendant, a widow pleaded guilty to the three of the charges, and not guilty to the count three charge.

Catherine Ogunjebi who held brief for International Federation of Women Lawyers, FIDA, urged the court to remand the defendant in correctional facility.

However, the Defence Counsel, Gbenga Allen appealed to the Magistrate to temper justice with mercy as the defendant was a first time offender.

Following the prayers of the counsels, the Magistrate, Mrs O.A Edwin adjourned for sentencing and trial till February 14.

The magistrate also ordered that the children of the defendant should be taken to children home for custody.