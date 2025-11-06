Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka has addressed the controversy surrounding the revocation of his United States visa and shared his position on commenting about President Bola Tinubu’s administration. In an interview with BBC News Yoruba, published on Facebook on Tuesday, the playwright said he wo...

Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka has addressed the controversy surrounding the revocation of his United States visa and shared his position on commenting about President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

In an interview with BBC News Yoruba, published on Facebook on Tuesday, the playwright said he would not be making any public assessment of the Tinubu government for now, explaining that his remarks are often misinterpreted.

“I have been asked that question by several people,” Soyinka said in Yoruba.

“I don’t want to answer because it seems as if there’s nothing one says that won’t be twisted, and I’m tired of that. So, I want to take my time. When it’s time, I will write my view on that.”

Known for his long-standing activism and critique of Nigerian leaders, Soyinka stressed that he would only share his opinion on the current administration when he deems it necessary.

The literary icon has also been in the news following reports that the U.S. Embassy revoked his B1/B2 visa. Speaking on the matter, he confirmed that he would not be reapplying for a new visa, despite consular instructions.

“If you read the letter sent to me by the embassy, they wrote that I should bring my passport for them to stamp it so it shows that it has been cancelled. They are jokers. I should take my passport to those who revoked my visa? I told them they should come to my house, take the passport themselves, and stamp it. So, I cannot say I’ll be applying again or sitting down to fill out any form, whether online or having to go there — no,” Soyinka said.

He added that he bears no grudge against the American people but insisted he would not make any effort to renew the visa.

“But if they want — because I’m not fighting the American people, no — if in the future they realise that they made a mistake and ask me to come and take my visa back, I will say they should bring it to my house. And before you come to my house, you will need a visa to enter.”

The professor had earlier disclosed during a media briefing at Freedom Park, Lagos, that his visa had been cancelled, preventing him from attending planned events in the United States.

The U.S. Consulate in Lagos has stated that visas are a privilege and may be revoked at any time at the discretion of the American government.