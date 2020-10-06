The trial of the former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, over allegations of N2.2billion fraud has been stalled due to absence of a witness.

Counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Rotimi Jacobs told the court that he was “having difficulties bringing his witnesses to court because of happenings in the EFCC”.

Mr Jacobs therefore, asked the court to grant an adjournment.

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke granted the adjournment and fixed the continuation of trial for 19th and 20th of October.

Mr Fayose, alongside Spotless Investment Limited, is facing 11 counts bordering on criminal breach of trust, theft and money laundering.