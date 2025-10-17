Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barrister Nyesom Wike, has said he will meet with the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, following the demolition of illegal duplexes reportedly belonging to the Nigeria Police Force at Apo Dutse District, Abuja.

The minister disclosed this on Friday during an on-the-spot assessment of the demolished buildings, which were constructed under a high-tension power line despite repeated warnings and denial of development approval by the FCT Department of Development Control.

It would be recalled that officials of the department had on Thursday demolished at least 11 flats, comprising three and four-bedroom units, at the site. The exercise led to the arrest of some Development Control staff by police officers.

Describing the situation as unfortunate, Wike said the action taken by the police was unacceptable.

“The land was given to the Nigeria Police, and they applied for approval, but Development Control refused because of the high-tension risk,” he said. “They refused to stop, and Development Control had to act. Unfortunately, our officers were arrested by the Nigerian Police, and that’s why I have to take this matter up with the IGP.”

He added that no one is above the law and that the government would not condone the violation of planning regulations.

“Even if there was no high-tension line, once you are denied approval, you cannot go ahead as if you are above the law,” the minister stated.