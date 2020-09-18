Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has fulfilled the thirty million naira bounty he promised to pay anyone with information that would lead to the capture of wanted criminal suspect, Bobosky.

This comes days after the suspect died from injuries sustained during his arrest by the police.

In august 2019 Governor Nyesom placed the bounty of 30 million on one of the most wanted criminal gang leaders in Rivers State, Bobosky.

Ever since the suspect had managed to evade arrest while continuing on the path of crime. But on the 12th of September 2020 the police and a local vigilance group eventually tracked down his location in Tai local government area and arrested him.

Governor Wike has now released the promised sum for all those who played a role in the sting operation.

Assistance from local residents in the manhunt for Boboski came with a price. One of the informants was killed while another was forced to relocate from his place of residence.

Earlier, the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Tammy Danagogo presented the Cheque of N30m to the police on behalf of the Governor at the Government House.

The police believe the fulfillment of this promise would encourage more residents to come forward with information that would help track down other criminal suspects in the state.