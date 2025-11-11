A tense confrontation erupted on Tuesday between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and an unidentified military officer over an alleged land-grabbing incident in Abuja’s Gaduwa District. A video obtained by our correspondent captured the heated exchange, with Wike a...

A tense confrontation erupted on Tuesday between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and an unidentified military officer over an alleged land-grabbing incident in Abuja’s Gaduwa District.

A video obtained by our correspondent captured the heated exchange, with Wike accusing the officer of unlawfully taking possession of a parcel of land. The minister challenged the officer for laying claim to the property simply because it was linked to a former Chief of Naval Staff.

“Because you are an officer? Nobody does that. The man took land because he was the Chief of Naval Staff?” Wike asked, visibly angry.

The officer, dressed in military camouflage, interrupted, insisting that his acquisition was legitimate. “I am an officer with integrity. Everything was acquired legally,” he said.

Wike, clearly irritated by the interruption, ordered him to be quiet. The officer refused, replying, “I will not shut up.”

The verbal spat escalated as Wike fired back: “You are a very big fool. As at the time I graduated, you were still in primary school.” The officer maintained that he had been deployed to the site under official orders.

“You will see if you will not leave here. Go and develop there and let me see,” Wike retorted as tensions rose further.

As of press time, neither the military nor the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has released an official statement on the incident.

Land disputes and illegal allocations have remained persistent challenges in Abuja.

Since assuming office in August 2023, Wike has intensified efforts to curb unauthorised land acquisition, illegal property development, and encroachments on government-designated areas.

Several demolitions of what he described as illegal structures have already been carried out, in line with his vow to restore the Abuja Master Plan.