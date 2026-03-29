The Nyesom Wike-backed faction of the Peoples Democratic Party has elected Abdulrahman Mohammed and Senator Samuel Anyanwu as National Chairman and National Secretary, respectively. They were elected at the national convention of the party held in Abuja on Sunday. At the convention, about 2,500 delegates endorsed the 19-member NWC and…...

The Nyesom Wike-backed faction of the Peoples Democratic Party has elected Abdulrahman Mohammed and Senator Samuel Anyanwu as National Chairman and National Secretary, respectively.

They were elected at the national convention of the party held in Abuja on Sunday.

At the convention, about 2,500 delegates endorsed the 19-member NWC and other national officers.

The motion was moved by House Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda, and seconded by Usaman Admu.

The affirmed officers include Aaron Chukwuemeka (Deputy National Chairman, South), Yusufu Nya Akirikwen (SAN) (Deputy National Chairman, North), Kolawale Olabisi (Deputy National Secretary), Odeyemei Mackson Oladiran (National Treasurer), and Lado Dan Marke (Deputy National Treasurer), among others.

Also listed are Eyim Donatus Henry, Dr. Grema Kyari, Umar Mohammed Bature, Efere Augustine, Jungudo Haruna Mohammed, Egwu Goodluck Chidiebere, Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN), Barr. Aloysius Chinemelu U. Uba, Osuoha Okechukwu Donatus, Dr. Adaba Yatu, Ibrahim Bala Aboki, and Momoh Dejih Eugene Bashir, while Professor Ogunshe Adedayo and Hauwa Ahmed Shinge serve as National Women Leader and Deputy National Women Leader, respectively.