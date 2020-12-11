A former Local Government Councillor has been stabbed to death by his wife in Nkpolu-Rumuigbo, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The man identified as Honourable Skin Kinikanwo Amadi, a one-time supervisory Councillor in Obio/Akpor LGA, was allegedly killed by his wife, Ihuoma Amadi, on Wednesday night.

Reports say the victim and his wife have been facing family disagreement for over a month before the incident which led to his death.

According to sources, a fight ensued and Ihuoma had allegedly called for help, that the deceased broke a bottle and it hit him. However, brother to the deceased, Mr. Clinton, in a Facebook post, declared that Ihuoma had stabbed her husband.

The remains of Mr. Kinikanwo has been deposited at the morgue while the PPRO, Rivers State Command, Nnamdi Omoni, said investigations were ongoing to unravel the truth.