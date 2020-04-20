Senior Special Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu has reacted to reports that some persons in the Presidency have been barred from entering the Aso Rock Villa.

Following the circumstances surrounding the death of Abba Kyari, some persons who attended the burial of the late Chief of Staff were asked to distance themselves from Aso Rock.

Mr Garba Shehu said in a series of tweets that the action was in line with guidelines put in place by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“There is nothing extraordinary about those of us who attended Abba Kyari’s funeral being advised to distance ourselves from the Villa.

“This is in line with the standard rules put in place by the National Center for Disease Control, @NCDCgov and the Federal Ministry of Health. You do these things to stop the spread of #Coronavirus.

“For the most part, the Villa has operated digitally in the last few weeks so there is really nothing new to this,” Garba Shehu stated.

Mr Abba Kyari, the late chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, died of complications from COVID-19 on Friday.

He was buried on Saturday at Gudu Cemetry in Abuja according to Islamic rites.