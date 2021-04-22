The national officials of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) said state governors must begin to demonstrate some level of seriousness by putting in place some measures precedent to the implementation of financial autonomy for judiciary in their respective states before the ongoing strike can be called off.

The union disclosed this when they met with the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammed in Abuja on Thursday.

The meeting was to give him a feedback on his recent demand on the union to call-off the ongoing strike.

The CJN had, in a meeting with JUSUN leaders on 6th April asked the union to call-off the strike in view of its adverse effect on the justice system in the country.

At today’s meeting JUSUN officials, led by its Deputy National President, Emmanuel Abioye and Jimoh Musa Alonge (Treasurer) explained why the union found it difficult to heed the CJN’s demand to call off the strike.

He said: “State governors must begin to demonstrate some level of seriousness by putting in place some measures precedent to the implementation of financial autonomy for judiciary in their respective states.”

The CJN on his part said it has become difficult to fault the idea of the strike since the rights of the union and its members which are clearly defined in the Constitution are being denied especially at state level.