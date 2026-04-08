Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said the opposition coalition’s adopted platform, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), will remain their party for the 2027 general election, adding that efforts are ongoing to resolve internal crises within the party. In a video seen by TVC News on Wednesday, Atiku, while speaking…...

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said the opposition coalition’s adopted platform, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), will remain their party for the 2027 general election, adding that efforts are ongoing to resolve internal crises within the party.

In a video seen by TVC News on Wednesday, Atiku, while speaking on BBC Hausa, said extensive preparations had already been made by the coalition.

He made the remarks when asked whether the coalition leaders would consider abandoning the ADC, following offers from other political parties to provide their platforms.

Atiku said the coalition movement did not begin in 2025, noting that it had been in place for over a year and a half.

He further explained that other parties offering their platforms lacked the structure the ADC provides, adding that efforts were underway to resolve internal disputes and ensure that pending judicial processes are concluded so political activities can proceed smoothly.

“Atiku said, “Some of these parties haven’t got the structures. But this is a… ADC is a party that we started, or the movement—the coalition of the movement—started about one and a half years ago, and a lot of preparation has gone into it.

“So, we are bent on making sure that, you know, the judicial process is concluded as soon as possible, so that we continue with our political activities.”