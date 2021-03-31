The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola says that the objective of expanding the Abuja-Keffi Expressway was to reduce traffic congestion and travel time for commuters.

Mr Fashola disclosed this while inspecting the expansion of the Abuja-Keffi, Akwanga-Makurdi Expressway.

He explained that the road would be constructed to international standards.

He says the residents of Mararaba-Nyanya would soon see that all the sacrifices they had to endure would be worthwhile, citing the Abuja Keffi Expressway as having attained 45.8 percent completion.