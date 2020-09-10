President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, received the newly re-elected President of African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja and used the opportunity of the visit to again congratulate Adesina and reinstated his confidence in his ability to do more for the continent in his second term.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement titled “President Buhari receives AfDB President, Akinwunmi Adesina, tells him ‘nothing succeeds like success’.

The president going further said he backed the re-elected AFDB president because he is a good Nigerian adding that he has proven to be competent which necessitated his second recommendation for his re-election.

The President commended Adesina for his support for Africa in general, and Nigeria in particular, stressing that the infrastructural deficits the country currently face like roads, rail, and power, could not be overcome without support.

The AfDB President thanked the Nigerian President and people for their support, saying he was proud to be a citizen of the country.