Why I resigned as Dapo Abiodun’s Attorney-General – Adeniran

A former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Ogun State, Akingbolahan Adeniran, has explained the reason behind his resignation from the government of Dapo Abiodun.

In a statement he personally signed and released on Monday, Mr Adeniran said his resignation is purely personal contrary to what is being reported in some media outfits.

The statement reads: “My attention has been drawn to some online news publications purporting to provide reasons for my resignation from the Ogun State Government as the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.



“While it is true that on 8 November 2021, I formally notified His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, MFR, the Governor of the State, of my decision to resign from the cabinet, I must state that contrary to the online news publications, my reasons for resigning are purely personal. I am not aware of any “massive corruption” in the Administration and I am indeed very proud of what we have been able to achieve in the administration of justice over the past two years, including:

“Improved accessibility of justice for the average citizen through the Ogun Public Interest Law Partnership which matches indigent clients with pro bono lawyers;

· Protection of the rights of suspects in detention through regular inspections by duty solicitors engaged under the Police Duty Solicitor Scheme;

· Use of technology to monitor the plight of pre-trial detainees with the Corrections Information Management System and Justice Clock;

· Gradual introduction of forensics into policing;

· Introduction of the Case Management and Scheduling System in conjunction with the Ogun State Judiciary;

· And many other reform initiatives in the justice sector.”

Mr Adeniran assures the state governor and all cabinet members in the executive Council of his continued support.

“I want to assure His Excellency, the Governor and all my colleagues in the Executive Council of the State of my continued support. I have thoroughly enjoyed working with such an amazing group of administrators, technocrats and experts in various fields of endeavour. I have learnt a lot from you all and pray that God will continue to use you to improve on the lives of the good people of Ogun State,” the statement read.