The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, clarified his position over the defection of the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, stating that he is free to join the All Progressives Congress without his clearance. Wike, while speaking during the media chat at his country home i...

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, clarified his position over the defection of the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, stating that he is free to join the All Progressives Congress without his clearance.

Wike, while speaking during the media chat at his country home in Port Harcourt on Monday, noted that the move does not guarantee Fubara’s re-election in 2027.

Wike emphasised that Fubara’s defection to the APC doesn’t make him the automatic leader of the APC caucus in the state, citing examples in the political structure across other states.

“There’s nothing like 001. You register in your ward. If you’re 001, it’s in your ward. Who’s the leader of Lagos APC? Who’s the leader of Kano NNPP? There’s an exemption to a rule.

Fubara announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party to the ruling APC in early December, following a closed-door meeting with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

Speaking at a meeting with government officials at the Government House after the presidential meeting, Fubara said he made the move to offer “full support” to the President ahead of the 2027 general elections.

When questioned by a journalist about his position on Fubara’s defection to the APC, Wike explained that the governor did not need his clearance, describing the move as natural, following earlier defections by members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and council chairmen.

He added that the governor’s defection did not come as a surprise, mentioning other political bigwigs who defected from PDP, after previously accusing him of working for APC and President Tinubu, had now also joined the ruling party.

Wike said, “I cannot say that I have any right to stop somebody from associating with any party or whatever. From what you’ve said, there is nothing left for anybody to say that why you still want to remain because of the leadership tussle.