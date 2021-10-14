Breaking News

WHO establishes group to investigate new pathogens including SARS-CoV-2

latest news on coronavirus

The World Health Organisation has formed an expert committee to investigate the origins of new pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The suggested members of the WHO Scientific Advisory Group on Novel Pathogen Origins (SAGO) were chosen for their expertise in epidemiology, animal health, clinical medicine, virology, and genomics.

Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Ghebreyesus, made the announcement on Wednesday at his monthly press conference in Geneva, Switzerland.

The 26 scientists represent a variety of nations and were chosen from over 700 submissions in response to a global appeal.

WHO will hold a two-week public consultation session to gather comments on the proposed SAGO members.

The world has to be better prepared for any future “Disease X,” according to Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO Technical Lead on COVID-19.

Dr. Van Kerkhove also said she anticipated that SAGO will recommend further studies in China, and potentially elsewhere, to understand the origins of the new coronavirus.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Oil sector accountability: signing PIGB into law is paramount-Hamzat

TVCN
Nov 7, 2018

Oil watchers believe Nigeria's gas sector can be channeled to industries for profitable use, rather…

World Blood Donor Day: “Safe blood for all”

TVCN
Jun 14, 2019

Today is World Blood Donor Day and the theme for this year " Safe blood for all (Blood (more…)…

FG to appeal British court order authorising seizure of Nigerian assets

TVCN
Aug 17, 2019

The Federal Government has commenced move to reverse the order of a British court (more…)

Former Presidential Spokesman, Reuben Abati, arrested

TVCN
Oct 24, 2016

TVC N. It has been reported that, a former presidential spokesperson, Reuben Abati, has been arrested for…

TVC News Special Reports

Spain records first case of Coronavirus

01 Feb 2020 1.37 pm

Spain has recorded its first case of Coronavirus…

Continue reading

40,000 children risk dying of malnutrition, malaria and medical complications-WHO

27 May 2019 12.50 pm

Continue reading

Lifting Of Interstate travel ban: Mararaba Residents Express Relief

03 Jul 2020 9.17 am

Continue reading