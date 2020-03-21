One person has tested positive to the Coronavirus at the White House, in the United states of America.

Katie Miller, Spokesperson to Vice president Mike Pence, said he is a staff of the Vice president’s office, but had no contact with President Donald Trump and the Vice President.

Governments across the World are embarking on various measures to counter the spread of the deadly COVID 19 pandemic.

As measures are being taken, the figures are bloating on every side.

The World Health Organization says more than 276, 503 people have been infected by the coronavirus globally and more than 11, 417 have died.

According to data collected by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, at least 90, 954 have recovered from COVID-19 .

Europe

In Europe – the new epicentre of the pandemic the death toll from the virus has surpassed 5,000.

Europe accounts for about half of the more than 11,000 coronavirus deaths worldwide.

Italy announced 627 more deaths on Friday, the biggest day-to-day increase in the country’s four-week epidemic, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 4,032.

The government has called on the military to help impose the lockdown ordered, for the safety of the people.

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson told cafes, pubs and restaurants across the country to close on Friday night and to stay shut indefinitely, to help slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Spain has seen its highest number of deaths in 24 hours so far, with another 235 fatalities bringing the total to 1,002.

As from Saturday, individuals will need a good reason to leave home in Bavaria, Germany.

The US and Mexico have agreed to restrict non-essential travel over their shared border. The restrictions will be reviewed after 30 days.