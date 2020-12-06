Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero on Sunday paid an official visit to the Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The Emir held a meeting with the Governor at the Lagos House in Marina and said “Whatever happens to Lagos happens to Kano”.

The monarch is visiting Lagos months after the massive attack on the state by the hoodlums who hijacked the EndSARS protest.

It is the first official visit of Aminu Ado Bayero to Lagos since his ascension to the ancient throne.

Advertisement

The Emir spoke on the need for a united Nigeria and called on all citizens to eschew violence and tow the path of peace.

Aminu Ado Bayero is the 15th Emir of Kano, he ascended the throne on 9th of March 2020, after the dethronement of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi the second.