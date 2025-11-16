In a decisive shift within Nigeria’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Northern stakeholders have endorsed Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, as their consensus candidate for national chairman, bringing weeks of speculation to an end. The endorsement was announced at a high-profile gathering in Abuja, att...

In a decisive shift within Nigeria’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Northern stakeholders have endorsed Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, as their consensus candidate for national chairman, bringing weeks of speculation to an end.

The endorsement was announced at a high-profile gathering in Abuja, attended by key Northern leaders, PDP governors, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, and other senior party figures.

Senator Ben Obi, representing Anambra Central, formally declared Turaki the new National Chairman of the party on Saturday night.

Professional and Legal Background

A distinguished legal practitioner, Turaki’s expertise spans constitutional law, election petition litigation, commercial arbitration, cross-border and international criminal law, intellectual property, oil and gas, and corporate mergers and acquisitions. He is also a Notary Public.

His credentials include prestigious fellowships and honours such as FCIArb (Fellow, Chartered Institute of Arbitrators) and FCIDA (Fellow, Institute of Corporate Administration), underscoring his respected standing in the legal profession.

Political Experience and Service

Turaki has held multiple high-level government positions, including Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs and Supervising Minister of Labour and Productivity. Within the PDP, he chairs the PDP Former Ministers’ Forum, cementing his influence across the party.

He has previously contested the governorship of Kebbi State and sought the PDP presidential ticket, demonstrating long-standing engagement in Nigeria’s political landscape.

Personal Background and Character

Born on April 3, 1957, in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, Turaki comes from a family renowned for scholarship and public service. He holds traditional titles such as Dan Masanin Gwandu and Zarumman Kabbi, reflecting his respected status in his community.

Known for his humility, modesty, and commitment to public service, Turaki has maintained unwavering loyalty to the PDP through turbulent political periods, earning admiration as a figure of integrity and consistency.

His election as PDP National Chairman is widely seen as a strategic move to consolidate legal expertise, political experience, and party unity at a critical juncture for Nigeria’s opposition politics.