Governor of Oyo state Seyi Makinde said his administration has been able to reach all the geo-political zones in all areas of development in the state.

Governor Makinde made this known while speaking at a stakeholders consultative meeting on year 2022 budget in Ibadan.

The governor noted that in order to implement the developmental plans of the state, over 500 Educational and infrastructural projects had been completed so far.

While briefing the stakeholders on the budget performance of the state, governor Makinde said his administration would improve the state’s revenue performance through it’s Internally Generated Revenue against the previous 60% growth in budget.

On the construction of the Oyo-Iseyin road, the governor said, the Federal Government has verbally approved the construction of the road through the minister of works, Babatunde Fashola.

He urged residents of the state to be law abiding as, adding that the security architecture of the state remains paramount to the administration.