Slaven Bilic has been sacked as head coach of West Bromwich Albion ahead of this weekend’s clash against Aston Villa.

“West Bromwich Albion have today parted company with head coach Slaven Bilic.

Assistant coaches, Dan Racunica and Danilo Butorovic, and first team coach Julian Dicks have also left the club with immediate effect,” the club said in a statement on Wednesday.

Slaven Bilic took the West Brom job in June 2019 and guided them automatic promotion from the Championship (the English second tier) at the first time of asking.

He managed 65 games and finished with a 40 per cent win percentage.

The 52-year-old Croatian is the first Premier League boss to leave their job this season.

Sam Allardyce is to be brought in as an immediate replacement for Slaven Bilic and will be tasked with guiding the Midlands club to Premier League survival.