The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, said has commenced investigation into the the case of dehumanizing treatment on the Signatious Hotel Staff in Warri, Delta State.

IGP Adamu, however called on members of the public, particularly the alleged victims and all interest groups to remain calm as the Police intensify efforts towards unravelling the circumstances surrounding the incident.

He disclosed in a statement by the Force Spokesman, DCP Frank Mba on Friday.

The IGP, while noting that the Delta State Police Command has since commenced discrete investigations into the matter with appreciable progress made, assures that justice will prevail no matter whose ox is gored.