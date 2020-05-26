Some social commentators in the Niger Delta region have restated their support for President Muhammadu

Buhari setting up a Forensic Audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission.

They claimed that the Niger Delta is littered with uncompleted and abandoned projects which the Forensic Audit will reveal.

On the 5th of March, the Senate approved 346.3 billion naira as budget for the Niger Delta Development Commission for the 2019 fiscal year, fourteen days after President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei as Acting Managing Director of the NDDC.

The leadership has just three months to expend the budget before the expiration date of the 31st of May.

In recent times, the NDDC has been in the news for all the wrong reasons with allegations of corruption levelled against the Interim Management Committee.

A virement of forty billion naira is the subject of nationwide curiosity.

The development is not cheering news from Bayelsa, the home state of the Professor in the eye of the storm.