We’ll recapture all inmates who escaped from Oyo prison – Aregbesola

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has vowed to pursue and recapture all inmates who escaped from the Abolongo custodial centre of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) in Oyo State

The inmates escaped when gunmen attacked the facility on Friday night

The minister gave the assurance during an inspection visit to the facility on Sunday in Oyo, Oyo State.

He said, “I’m assuring Nigerians that the Federal Government will pursue not just those who attacked our facility, but those who have escaped lawful custody.

“The attack was unconscionable. I commend officers of the Nigeria Correctional Service and other members of sister security agencies who provided perimeter security for our facility for fighting gallantly and holding the fort before the attackers were able to gain access to the awaiting trial section of the facility. However, those who escaped are already being pursued. Some have been rearrested, many more will still be captured.”