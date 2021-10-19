Breaking News

We’ll fish out those behind killing of traditional rulers in Imo – Gov Uzodinma

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma said efforts are being made to fish out those behind the killing of traditional rulers at Njaba Local government headquarters on Tuesday.

Speaking to State house correspondents in government house Owerri, Uzodinma said security operatives have been dispatched to fish out those behind the carnage.

Commiserating with the families of the traditional rulers who lost their lives, the governor promised his administration’s determination to fight banditry.

Two traditional rulers were killed while others sustained different degrees of injury when yet to be identified Gunmen invaded the council headquarters at Nnenasa where the monarchs where having a meeting and opened fire on them.

